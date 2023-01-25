Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International (creators of classic games and puzzles) today released MONOPOLY: Lake Tahoe Edition under license from global branded entertainment leader, Hasbro.
MONOPOLY: Lake Tahoe Edition replaces the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with representations of much-loved Lake Tahoe area historic landmarks, treasured natural destinations, summer and wintertime favorites and time honored businesses, alongside customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure each detail of the game pays homage to this iconic destination.
“We’re thrilled to launch MONOPOLY: Lake Tahoe Edition to celebrate this intentionally beloved natural beauty and treasured destination. We’ve spent months creating a portrayal of the area’s gorgeous communities that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come,” says Aaron Green, a representative from Top Trumps USA. “We’ve incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for Tahoe locals and beyond.”
MONOPOLY: Lake Tahoe Edition is available for $39.95 on Amazon, CVS and www.toptrumps.us. The game is also for sale in several local retailers – see the attached list for more information.