Placer County Deputy Makes Arrest after Suspect Reaches for Fake Firearm

The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) detained and arrested a 37-year-old from Kings Beach during a traffic stop in September.
On September 26, 2022, a deputy with PCSO conducted a traffic stop near the Colfax Market. The deputy contacted the driver who shortly after began to reach for an item or the floorboard.
According to PCSO, the suspect's driver's side window was heavily tinted and the deputy could not see what he was doing. After multiple failed commands by the deputy to get the suspect to open that door, the deputy used his baton to shatter the driver's side window to see what the suspect was reaching for.
The suspect continued to ignore the deputy's commands to stop reaching for the floorboard and the deputy warned him he'd be pepper sprayed if he didn't comply. The suspect did not listen and the deputy then deployed the spray.
Deputies then detained the suspect and found a P226 Sig Sauer pellet gun on the floorboard where the suspect had his feet.
The suspect, 37-year-old Zachariah Wright of Kings Beach, was arrested for resisting a peace officer and his felony warrant.