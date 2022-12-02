A winter storm watch goes up for the Sierra Friday night through Monday morning with rounds of snow showers and chain controls expected.
A few showers will be possible by Saturday morning, with the bulk of the storm coming in Saturday night through Sunday. Heavy snow in the Sierra with chain controls and travel delays will be possible.
Rain and snow showers for our valleys with 1 to 2" of snow possible by Sunday morning giving us slick roads. A few leftover showers on Monday followed by cold temperatures next week.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.
Good thing there was plenty of snow in the area!
I-80 eastbound at the Donner Lake Interchange is temporarily being held due to a big rig fire with no injuries. The roadway will be cleared shortly
CAL FIRE pic.twitter.com/KArgpLTfLP