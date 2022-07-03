CAL FIRE says the 904-acre Rices Fire in Nevada County is now 45% contained. Full containment is expected by July 5.
CAL FIRE says 250 buildings are threatened and one structure has been destroyed.
They also say 13 firefighters have suffered heat injuries. One civilian has also suffered an injury.
Firefighters are working hard to make sure the Rices Fire doesn't enter into Yuba County.
Evacuations remain in effect for numerous areas:
Rices Fire Update : 7 a.m. July 1, 2022. 904 acres 22% contained .
There's an evacuation center at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, CA.
Evacuation warnings are in place for the communities of French Corral, Birchville and Sweetland, California State Park at Hwy 49, Sebastopol, North San Juan, New School, Robinson, Greater Tyler Foote, northern Purdon Road, Millhouse, Montezuma, and Central Purdon.
In Yuba County, warnings are in place for the steep canyon terrain leading to the Base of the Bullards, the community of Lake Francis and several homes around the Lake.
You can find more info at community.zonehaven.com.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says a temporary evacuation point is set up at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.
If you have been displaced from the #RicesFire, the Nevada County Fairgrounds is open to receive animals.
They say this QR code will lead you to a place with maps and updates.
The Ready Nevada County Dashboard has updated maps and information. Visit https://t.co/PqatWeA8sT or this QR link for more.
#RicesFire
The volunteer animal evac team is gladly taking care of this donkey and nearly 100 other animals at the Fairgrounds for people affected by the #RicesFire