Starting Nov. 9, 2022, customers at all Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Northern Nevada will have the opportunity to easily donate to their community food banks and food pantries as they check out their groceries.
“Our community food banks and local food pantries serve thousands of families and individuals in our neighborhoods each month and this holiday season we want to help end hunger close to home,” said Donovan Ford, SVP Retail Operations. “The compassionate support from our shoppers will go a long way to toward supporting our friends and neighbors during the holidays who are struggling with hunger and any difficulty with feeding their families.”
To make donating to their local food bank easier, shoppers can choose a bag of either $15 or $25 of groceries before they check out. Each bag will be filled with grocery essentials.
Once chosen, the bag will be added to shopper’s total grocery bill, and the tax-deductible contribution will be noted on their receipt.
To maximize the positive impact on the communities, 100% of all donations will go to the community food bank or local food pantry.
Friends Feeding Friends community holiday food drive will begin Wednesday, November 9 and end on Saturday, December 31. For more information, visit www.thesavemartcompanies.com