Caltrans is alerting motorists of a schedule change starting next week for traffic-interfering work on State Highway 28 near Kings Beach for a utility project.
Southwest Gas and its contractor, Q&D Construction, are working on a gas line replacement project between Tahoe City and Kings Beach.
Beginning Monday, July 18, both lanes of Highway 28 from Sahara Drive to Onyx Street will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to avoid delays during peak traffic.
One-way traffic control will be in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
No work is scheduled on the weekend.
Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during one-way traffic control.