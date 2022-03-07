Governor Steve Sisolak filed for re-election on Monday, the first day of candidate filing.
In a tweet, Gov. Sisolak said, "Today we took a big step. I officially filed paperwork to run for re-election as Governor of Nevada.
"I’m running proudly on what we’ve accomplished together here in Nevada these last few years and I’m honored to have so many of you with me in this fight.
"Now let’s go win this!"
Several other candidates are also expected to file on the first day, including Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson, who will file for his first full-term.
The two-week long candidate filing period ends on March 18, 2022.
For more information on candidate filing, click here.
The 2022 Nevada Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 14.
*Early Voting begins on Saturday, May 28 and runs through Friday, June 10.
The 2022 Nevada General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.
*Early voting begins on Saturday, October 22 and runs through Friday, November 4.