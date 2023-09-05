As burners make their way back into the city, some local car washes said they are dealing with large amounts of mud and clay following wet weather conditions on the playa.
Sierra Car Wash at South McCarran Boulevard said the clay coming from burners’ vehicles seriously damages their tracks, vacuums, brush and other systems, leading them to need to replace equipment.
Collyn Skeen, assistant manager at Sierra Car Wash, said changing equipment costs a lot of money to the car wash. He recommends burners use a self-car wash first to wash off the larger pieces of clay.
“Currently, we’re just telling them that one of the best things (they) can do is just find somewhere that you can wash your car off a little bit first and then bring us the rest of it,” Skeen said. “We’ll wash the rest of it off.”
Other burners around the area, however, said they did not have as much dust in their vehicles as the rain washed it all off.
Rob Bock, a 23-year burner, said he did not see a lot of dusty vehicles on his way back to the city.
“You see people coming out from Burning Man every year and everything is dusty. This year, the rain washed (everything),” Bock said. “(It) had washed all the vehicles, bicycles, everything."
Bock and other burners around the area said that with all the challenges this year’s Burning has brought, the support of the community was essential for the event to be as enjoyable as past years.
“We come back for the people. It’s about the community. You meet the most interesting people you will ever meet,” Bock said.