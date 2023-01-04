Carson City deputies need your help finding a man they say stole two plastic bins of video games from Retro Replay Store.
The incident happened on December 10th.
Deputies say the suspect left the store in a U-Haul truck westbound on east William Street.
They say the video games were worth about $1,260.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Joseph Trotter (775)283-7856, Investigations Lieutenant Craig Lowe (775)283-7850.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness (775)322-4900