Carson City deputies need your help finding a man who stole a wallet and cellphone from a local business.
The incident happened in the 1900 block of North Carson Street on July 28th.
Deputies say a woman left the items on the counter, and then he grabbed the items and left the undisclosed store.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division, Detective Liz Granata (775) 283-7854, Dispatch (775) 887-2008.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.