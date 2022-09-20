The results are in, and Carson Middle School has been named the overall winner in the Summer Reading Challenge, where nearly 70,000 minutes were spent reading (69,262 to be exact) between June 1 and August 6, 2022.
Eagle Valley Middle School student and employees also have cause to celebrate.
The participant with the most reading minutes logged was their very own ESL Teacher Linda Belnap, who read for 17,600 minutes this summer.
In total, Eagle Valley Middle School logged nearly 36,000 minutes reading this summer.
The reading challenge was designed to help minimize the loss of achievement gains made during the school year, while students were out of the classroom for summer. School librarians launched the Summer Reading Challenge, as a friendly competition, where students and staff were challenged to out-read each respective school. The challenge was waged between Carson Middle School and Eagle Valley Middle School.
Top readers for each participant group from each school:
Carson Middle School:
- 6th grade: Liliana Dorio - 2,688 minutes
- 7th grade: Julie Salanoa - 2,906 minutes
- 8th grade: Lilly Barker - 5,100 minutes
- CHS Freshman from CMS: Ka'lea Labaya - 6,160 minutes
- Staff member: Kim Whisler - 5,580 minutes
Eagle Valley Middle School:
- 6th grade: Dixon Singleton - 1,060 minutes
- 7th grade: Chloe Suitt-Payne - 4,000 minutes
- 8th grade: Anna Shane - 3,912 minutes
- Staff member: Linda Belnap - 17,600 minutes
“While Carson Middle School is proud to have won the challenge, we are mainly happy to see that students spend some of their summer reading great books,” said Mirjam Caster, library media specialist at Carson Middle School. “Hopefully, this challenge was just the first of many fun challenges to come in the future.”
Some of the favorite books read this summer were: The Song of Achilles, Divergent, Hatchet, Wonder, Where the Crawdads Sing, The Lightning Thief and Loyalty, she continued. More than 41% of all participants felt that they spent more time reading this summer because they participated in the challenge while about 50% said that they read as much as they usually would.
Caster also encouraged all students to keep an eye out for reading challenges and other fun library-led activities throughout the year as well.