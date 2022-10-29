The Northern Zone Nevada Music Educators Association (NZNMEA) held its annual Honor Choir and Honor Band auditions last month.
More than 300 music students auditioned for the 4 groups made up of students from neighboring regions and school districts including Douglas, Dayton, Churchill and Yerington.
Of the more than 300 students who auditioned, 157 were chosen to participate in the Honor Choir and 91 in the Honor Band.
Out of those 248 total music students, 96 were from the Carson City School District, making up nearly 40% of the ensembles, or 38.7% to be exact.
Section leaders were chosen by the student with the highest score for that section. Of the 95 NZNMEA Honor Choir students selected, 28 of them were from Carson High School. Additionally, 2 of the 4 Section Leaders were Lindsey Smith, Alto Section Leader, and Parker Schmid, Tenor Leader, both of Carson High School.
(Carson City School District)