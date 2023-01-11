The Carson City School District welcomed two new recently elected board members Trustee Matt Clapham, District 3, and Trustee Molly Walt, District 6. Lupe Ramirez and Richard Varner were also re-elected to their positions as trustees. Additionally, the board elected new officers to serve in leadership roles.
Trustee Laurel Crossman, District 2, was named the newest president of the Carson City School District Board. She replaced former President and now Immediate Past President Richard Varner, District 4, as the school board’s leader.
Trustees Joe Cacioppo, District 7, and Lupe Ramirez, District 1, were also named vice president and clerk, respectively. Cacioppo replaced former Vice President Crossman and Ramirez retained her former position as clerk.
Each of the three leaders will serve one-year terms on the Carson City School Board.
The 2023 School Board Members by district include the following.
* District 1, Lupe Ramirez, clerk
* District 2, Laurel Crossman, president
* District 3, Matt Clapham, member
* District 4, Richard Varner, member
* District 5, Mike Walker, member
* District 6, Molly Walt, member
* District 7, Joe Cacioppo, vice president
Later on in the meeting, trustees were appointed to serve on various committees and associations including the following for the ensuing year.
* Director on the Nevada Association of School Boards – Richard Varner
* Alternate Director on the Nevada Association of School Boards – Lupe Ramirez
* Member, Carson City Parks & Recreation Committee – Molly Walt
* Debt Management Commission – Mike Walker
* Partnership Carson City – Lupe Ramirez
* Legislative Liaison – Laurel Crossman and Joe Cacioppo
* Representative(s) to Superintendent’s School Naming Committee – Matt Clapham and Mike Walker
* Representative to Superintendent’s Joint Advisory Committee – Richard Varner
* Representative to Carson City School’s Foundation – Laurel Crossman
* Representative(s) to Student Attendance Review Board (SARB) – Lupe Ramirez and Molly Walt, as an alternate
* Representative to the Emergency Operations Development Committee – Joe Cacioppo
* Representative on the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) District Leadership Team – Richard Varner
(Carson City School District contributed to this report.)