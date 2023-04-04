Carson City School District will host a Career Fair at the district office, 1402 West King Street, Thursday, April 13, from 2-4 p.m. Positions are open immediately and include entry level, part-time and full-time.
The district is looking to hire bus drivers, cooks/bakers, para professionals (instructional assistants, classroom aides, ESL assistants, etc.) custodians, groundskeepers, maintenance workers, substitutes, teachers and more. Positions are open immediately and include entry level, part-time and full-time.
This is a free event and there will be no registration required for job seekers.
It is recommended that interested applicants dress professionally and come to the job fair with extra copies of their resume.
For more information, call 775-283-2130.
(Carson City School District)