The Carson City School District has changed its age requirements for incoming kindergarteners starting in the 2022-2023 school year.
Incoming kindergarten students will now have to be 5 years old on or before the first day of school, August 15th, in order to register.
Pre-K students in the district have to turn 5 before September 30th, 2022.
If you have any questions, you can visit the district's website below to find your zoned school and all school calendars.
Registration for all students in the Carson City School District starts March 7th this year.