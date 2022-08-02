Tuesday, some parts of the region will celebrate what's know as National Night Out, a campaign that brings police and neighbors together in the hopes of creating safer places to live. In Carson City, the Sheriff's Office takes a regional approach to the idea.
"In Carson City, that has morphed into a Sheriff's Night Out where we celebrate far more than just the crime prevention," said Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. "We bring in first responders from everywhere: the state, the community, the federals, we bring in our National Guard partners and all of our partners within the community that help bring a better life to our residents."
That includes service agencies, nonprofits and other groups that can help families in need.
"Resources such as the senior center, the Ron Wood Family Resource Center," Furlong said. "Anything that has to do with assisting families, with getting them through a period of time. All of those services will have booths at National Night Out and you can come speak to them take care of any plans you might have or make arrangements."
The event has grown over the years, and continues to be a family-friendly way for neighbors to get to know their first responders - and know that there all kinds of groups working to make this a better place to live.
"So you really have the chance to get the kids on the fire truck, get a free hot dog, something to drink, and stop by those agencies, businesses and nonprofits that maybe can help you out down the road or immediately," Furlong said. "This is really, truly a regional event and a great opportunity to see the law enforcement, the first responders, the military folks out there, and a great opportunity to talk with the people that are engaged with everyone's health and welfare."
This will be the 19th year for Sheriff's Night Out in Carson City, it starts at Mills Park at 5 p.m. and runs until sundown.