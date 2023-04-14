The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway teen.
17-year-old Mason Henslee was last seen in the area of Hot Springs Road and Pine Lane in Carson City on Thursday.
Mason is described as a 17-year-old white female, 5’10” tall, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is believed to be loitering in the Indian Hills area of Douglas County.
Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call Carson City Dispatch at (775) 887-2677 or Sergeant Brett Bindley at (775) 283-7815.