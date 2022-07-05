Summer School Students at Empire Elementary School spent 20 minutes each morning to dedicate an engineering focus to create arcade games out of cardboard, tape, glue and other found materials.
They collaborated, designed, tested and problem solved throughout the engineering process.
On the last day of summer school, the students had fun playing each other’s games.
The engineered arcade games will be displayed in the hallways at Empire Elementary School for the first week when students return this fall.
The first day of school is set for Monday, August 15.
A short video was produced and featured on the district’s YouTube channel, which showcases the student-engineered cardboard arcade games.
(Carson City School District)