Comprehensive Life Skills students at Carson High School got into the spirit of Thanksgiving and celebrated being thankful for friends and family last week by helping prepare a Thanksgiving meal for fellow students and staff.
With the assistance of some parents and educators, students learned life skills like cooking, place setting and cleaning.
For the last three years, the activity has become a tradition at Carson High School. This year Grocery Outlet was kind and generously donated two turkeys, gravy, rolls, water, apple juice and paper products to help fund the feast.
Parents, families and friends provided many other ingredients to help round out the meal with platers of mash potatoes, stuffing, yams, corn, salads, pies, etc.
“In the end, we invite our CLS teachers, student peers, counselors, administrators, along with many others to come and enjoy the food that our student prepared and to give thanks for all we have,” said Lance Hendee, CLS/Special Education teacher at Carson High. “We would like to thank all the parents who were able to provide many of the ingredients used and again Grocery Outlet for everything.”