This month, Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) is celebrating its 16th anniversary of opening the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center.
Since 2006, this 35,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, tucked away along the northwestern foothills just west of their Regional Medical Center, has provided comprehensive cancer treatment, intervention, support, and after-care to regional patients – all under one roof.
“From the moment we opened our doors, we have worked hard to redefine healthcare excellence in Northern Nevada.” said Michelle Joy, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our compassionate staff, robust treatment facilities, and extensive support services allow our neighbors facing cancer to not only get the care they need, close to home, but also build a community of support around them.”
The Carson Tahoe Cancer Center was Northern Nevada’s first freestanding, comprehensive cancer center opened to patients and the community. Now, the facility includes full- time medical and radiation oncology practices, an ambulatory infusion center with stunning views of the Eagle Valley, and a dynamic resource center (once located in the historic Adams House). Events to connect patients and their families are hosted throughout the year, such as HopeFest in August which annually funds patient support, THiNK PiNK in October for Breast Cancer Awareness, and Survivor Day in April. Additionally, the Merriner Cottages located next door to the cancer center, provides patients and their families a home-away-from-home with comfortable lodging during their treatment.
So far, the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center (CTCC) has made a community impact in several big ways:
- In 2015, CTCC announced its affiliation with one of the top academic cancer research institutions in the country – Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah.
- The CTCC maintains accreditation by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, which signifies the highest standards of excellence when it comes to cancer healing and treatment, intervention, support and after-care.
- A generous gift of $543,898, through the William N. Pennington Foundation in 2021 allowed Carson Tahoe to remodel its 15 “home away from home” Merriner Cottages, which provide respite to rural patients facing cancer. Additionally, community supporters and long-time supporters, including Ruth Merriner who gave the inaugural gift to build the cottages, help bolster this resource for our community.
“From diagnosis to treatment to recovery, we’ve been here for our community every step of the way throughout these 16 years. We look forward to continuing to improve, expand, and lead the way in cancer care,” adds Joy.
To learn more about our services, visit CarsonTahoe.com/Cancer.
If you’re interested in contributing to help local cancer patients in need, please visit CarsonTahoe.com/Give.