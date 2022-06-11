For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Carson Tahoe Health’s Cancer Center hosted an event to honor and celebrate cancer survivors. Sunday, June 5 marked a day full of activities, drawing community together in support of the 35th annual National Cancer Survivors Day, recognized the first Sunday of each June.
The goal of the event is to commemorate cancer survivors and those who have supported loved ones in the fight. This, as well as inspire those with a recent diagnosis, gather support for families, and offer outreach to the community.
Sunday’s event drew nearly 170 people from all over the Quad County area to the Carson Tahoe Health Cancer Center. While there, attendees painted rocks, enjoyed shaved ice and sandwiches, made handcrafted jewelry, tie-dyed shirts, and so much more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had been put on pause for the safety and well-being of both staff and patients.
“We could not have asked for a better Survivor Day,” said Oncology Patient Navigator, Klanci Madieros. “The outpouring love from our staff, families, and community partners was more than we could have asked for. We look forward to friendships and memories this event creates for years to come.”