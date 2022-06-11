Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, except higher gusts possible in wind prone areas along US-395. * WHERE...For the Lake Wind Advisory, Washoe Lake. For the Wind Advisory, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon today to 10 PM PDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

...Windy Weekend with Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms While Heat Retreats... * While most areas will see some cooling on Saturday, West Central Nevada near and east of US-95 can again expect highs between 95 and 100 degrees. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. For more information, please see the Heat Advisory statement. * Increased snow melt from the recent heat will lead to minor rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Cold water could impact recreation and high elevation water crossings. * Winds are forecast to increase this weekend, with the stronger winds expected Sunday. Be prepared for winds to impact boating and travel, along with blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. These winds could cause increased concern for fire starts in vegetation that has dried out due to the heat. Be fire aware this weekend and follow local fire restrictions. * Temperatures will cool quite a bit Sunday with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Sierra, northeast California and northwest Nevada.

