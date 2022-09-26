Carson Tahoe Health is proud to host its annual 'THiNK PiNK' breast cancer awareness event.
The Quad County community will gather at Red’s Old 395 Grill on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4 – 7 PM in support of our neighbors and community in the fight against breast cancer and raise awareness of early detection.
The THiNK PiNK event represents a kick-off to national Breast Cancer Awareness Month and encourages community members to take charge of their health and schedule their next mammogram.
“One in eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime,” said Klanci Madieros, Carson Tahoe Health’s Oncology Patient Navigator. “Being aware is half the battle and the other half is empowering women to take action!”
To help encourage community members to get their annual screening, Carson Tahoe Health is providing discounted mammograms to patients who pay in cash, throughout the month of October: $125 for a 3D Digital Mammogram with Tomosynthesis and $75 for a 2D Digital Mammogram
To show additional support for breast cancer awareness, the annual THiNK PiNK shirts & sweatshirts are now available for purchase ahead of the event, with proceeds benefiting the Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center.
“We are so grateful for this amazing community to come together to help such a great cause and show support of our cancer center,” said Angelina Craig, Carson Tahoe Health’s Director of Philanthropy. “Make sure to come out, wear your THiNK PiNK shirt, and most importantly, schedule your next mammogram!”
To schedule your mammogram, call (775) 445-5500 or log onto your MyChart patient portal.
More information about the event and locations for the THiNK PiNK shirt purchases can be found at CarsonTahoe.com/events