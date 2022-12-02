Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Reno Bike Project are teaming up to collect bikes for children of all ages for Christmas.
All children’s and small adult bikes donated through Catholic Charities before Christmas will be donated to the Reno Bike Project and provided to area children for the holiday. Bikes of all sizes, shapes and colors are needed and do not have to be new as the Reno Bike Project will refurbish them.
“As a child, receiving a bike for Christmas was one of the greatest joys I can remember,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “As our community continues to demonstrate its generosity, Catholic Charities is thrilled to be partnering with the Reno Bike Project to collect bikes for children of all ages this holiday season. It’s a great opportunity to pass along those bikes we all have in the garage that our children have outgrown. Any bike donated through our network of neighborhood St. Vincent’s Thrift Store donations centers and at our Thrift Stores by mid-December will go directly to the Reno Bike Project to be refurbished in time for Christmas.”
Thrift stores and donation center locations can be found on the website at https://ccsnn.org/pages/thrift-stores.
Families in need of a bike can contact Reno Bike Project by emailing andy@renobikeproject.com