Weather Alert

...Showers and Thunderstorms Capable of Heavy Rain and Areas of Blowing Dust through Early Evening... * Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing this afternoon across the eastern Sierra in Mono County and extending into Mineral County. * Increased moisture associated with the remnants of former Tropical Storm Kay may allow storms to produce localized areas of heavy rainfall, which may yield flash flooding potential for burn scar locations or in areas of steep terrain. * While precipitation amounts around a quarter inch are possible with any shower or storm, heavier cores will be capable of up to 0.50" to 1.00"/hr rainfall rates on the high end due to the increased instability and moisture. * Strong outflow winds with gusts to 40 mph may produce blowing dust across western Nevada late this afternoon into the evening. Visibility could be reduced to less than 1 mile at times downwind of dry sinks. * Be sure to keep a close eye on the weather, have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and be prepared to take shelter if you are outdoors.