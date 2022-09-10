Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event was held Saturday.
KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will stay on top of the Catholic Charities building until $150,000 is raised for the organization.
Catholic Charities invited guests to come cheer on JJ Christy, eat tasty BBQ, take a tour of their programs and watch the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store fashion show. The public could also tune into KBUL 98.1 to support the event.
The donations received during Raise the Roof efforts will fund Catholic Charities’ critical mission to support those in need in the Reno/Sparks community as well as across rural Nevada.
On average Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada provides more than 38,000 services every month. Efforts are focused on food services, intervention and support services to help individuals and families move toward self-sufficiency.
“The inflation we have seen on gas and grocery prices is making it hard for many members of our community to get the food and resources they need,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “For more than 80 years, Catholic Charities has been the safety net for individuals and families and as these needs become more apparent in our community, we have opened a number of neighborhood pantries to make it more convenient for families to access food close to their homes.”
If you would like to donate you can do so by visiting https://ccsnn.org/pages/ways-to-donate or https://ccsnn.org/pages/raise-the-roof-to-ease-poverty.