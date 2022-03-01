Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada held a grand opening of a new Client Choice Food Pantry at its Sun Valley Satellite Office on Tuesday.
Much like a grocery store, a Client Choice Pantry allows locals to select their own food from a variety of meats, dairy, fresh produce and non-perishable items instead of receiving a pre-packed or standard bag of groceries.
With this method, locals do not have to take items they already have, do not like, or cannot eat for health or personal reasons.
The Sun Valley location (225 E. 5th Ave., Sun Valley) is one of eight Catholic Charities neighborhood pantries where clients can access food that is located in or close proximity to a school, church or activity center.
The Sun Valley Satellite location is a one stop-shop open weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1-4 pm providing the Sun Valley community with a neighborhood food pantry, a variety of services such as dental and health screenings, vaccinations, immigration assistance, housing assistance, workforce development, parenting classes, SNAP benefits and more.