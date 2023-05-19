You might remember the Reno Celtic Festival, the big celebration at Bartley Ranch Regional Park. Like many events, the pandemic took its toll on that event, but it's back this year as the Celtic Ceilidh in Downtown Reno.
"Kilts are encouraged," said organizer Willie Puchert, President of the local chapter of the Sons & Daughters of Erin. "And we have vendors that will be selling the Nevada state tartan. I think it's important to carry on our traditions and our culture. The Celtic Celebration was around for 30 years; it started as a downtown special event at the old Fitzgeralds and it was in several places, and we're just glad to have it back in Downtown Reno."
The event will be in Reno's Brewery District on 4th Street, in the shared parking lot of Lead Dog Brewery and Washoe County's oldest winery, Nevada Sunset Winery, still a well-kept secret to some.
"We've been open for six years, but people still don't know we're here," said Mike Steedman, owner of Nevada Sunset Winery. "And you're just going to be really surprised what we do here, and everyone else on this street."
This is a district where businesses work together, and that's what this festival is all about.
"I've been involved in the Celtic celebration for a long time, so it's really wonderful to have it down here," Steedman said. "It's going to be fun for families to come down here and see the music, it's going to be a good time. We're all a family here and we all work together, it's really starting to change on 4th Street."
There will be live music, vendors, and plenty of history.
"At our clan tents, we'll have genealogy books so you can come and research the background of your name and maybe find out which tartan you can wear if you want to wear a kilt," Puchert said.
The event is free and runs Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. More information: https://irishnevada.org/