The Children’s Cabinet and REMSA's Health Point of Impact program provided free car seat inspections on Saturday, August 6.
Officials say there is an incredibly high rate of car seat misuse in our area.
REMSA Health offered free car seat installations and inspections (first-come, first-served), parent education, and volunteer support to help keep children safe in our community.
Families looking to take part in this free service are not required to schedule an appointment and can arrive anytime within the time frame 9 a.m. – noon and the car seats will be available until they are gone.
In 2021, The Children's Cabinet and REMSA inspected 36 cars, installed 57 car seats, and provided 22 car seats.
For more information about the Point of Impact program, you can visit www.remsahealth.com/outreach