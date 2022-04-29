California Highway Patrol say one person died in a crash near South Lake Tahoe Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Black Bart Avenue just north of Ormsby Drive.
A police report reads that a black Ford F-150 was traveling at an unknown speed and abruptly turned right and collided into a power pole.
When first responders arrived on scene, the driver identified as 75-year-old Joseph Hansen was found unresponsive.
Hansen would later succumb to his injuries at a nearby hospital.
(California Highway Patrol)