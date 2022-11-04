Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is gearing up for the sweetest day of the year by sharing its moviegoers’ favorite candy by state on National Candy Day – today, Nov. 4. Based on 2022 concessions data across its more than 320 U.S. theatres, the below infographic gives some pretty sweet insight into which candy people crave when they visit Cinemark.
Cinemark says Nevadans favorite movie theater candy is Red Vines.
A graphic of Cinemark moviegoers’ favorite candy by state can be found below: