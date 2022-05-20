The City of Reno, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nevada Division of Water Resources, and the many local, state, and federal agencies that make up the cooperative effort known as NevadaFloods.org unveiled a new commemorative wayfinding sign in downtown Reno’s Wingfield Park.
A ‘QR Code’ will be used on one sign to direct followers to a site that will include a chronology of significant regional floods, a catalog of images that correlate with each flood event, a Story Map of the Truckee River, and pertinent safety messaging.
This project is made possible by a FEMA grant program administered through the Nevada Division of Water Resources.
“We have been working diligently on this flood awareness project in order to create a lasting monument that will serve to educate the public for years to come,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “The sign will serve to commemorate the 25th and fifth anniversaries of the 1997 and 2017 floods in the City of Reno, and remind our community to never forget that these dangers exist along our Truckee River.”
These High Water Marks have been used in other states to promote an understanding of the historical significance of flooding.
This will be the first such sign in Nevada.
It is also National Public Works Week, May 15-21, 2022, so the unveiling of this sign is a nod to the Public Works and Utility Services professionals who focus on infrastructure, facilities, emergency management, and services that are of vital importance to our Nevada communities.
(City of Reno)