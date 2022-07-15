The City of Reno held an event to celebrate Park and Recreation Professionals Day on Friday.
Celebrated every year during Park and Recreation Month (July), Park and Recreation Professionals Day is a chance to recognize and honor those who build strong, healthy and resilient communities through the parks and recreation industry.
On Friday, July 15, 2022 at Plumas Park, the City of Reno celebrated its Park and Recreation Professionals with a Proclamation reading and ice cream social.
The City of Reno Parks and Recreation Department provides and maintains:
- 87 parks (which include 52 picnic shelters, 77 playgrounds, 44 tennis courts, 55 basketball courts,
- 10 splash pads, 9 skate parks, 27 softball fields, 12 baseball fields, 30 flat fields and 59 restrooms)
- 24,700 trees
- 4 pools
- 2 recreation centers, 3 community buildings and 1 arts and culture center
- 1 nature study area
- Before- and after-school programming at 19 elementary school sites
- 2,093 acres of open space, including 35 miles of trails
For more information, visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec.
(City of Reno)