The City of Reno invites the public to complete the Phase 2 Visioning Survey related to the Virginia Street Placemaking Study now through Wednesday, November 16.
During Phase 1 information gathering, more than 2,700 residents completed surveys.
From those surveys, Gehl identified 4 key findings:
1.Today, Virginia Street draws locals and visitors alike for events, but is not a place that Renoites gravitate towards every day.
2.Today, Virginia Street has a rich history, but does not reflect the culture of creativity cherished by Renoites and visitors alike.
3. Today, Virginia Street physically connects well-visited downtown destinations, but few Renoites choose active mobility to get around.
4. Today, Virginia Street is home to businesses that are an important part of the downtown DNA, but lack amenities and businesses with a local draw.
The city is asking all residents to complete the Visioning Survey to assist with the Phase 2 which can be found at Maptionnaire