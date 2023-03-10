The Virginia Street Placemaking Study is nearing completion and there's little time left to share your views on it.

On February 23, 2023, The City of Reno's partners at Gehl presented draft concept designs and recommendations and asked for community feedback through an online survey.

The survey will remain open through 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Sunday, March 12th.

If you have not already, please watch the recording of the final presentation. You can also review the slides from the final presentation.

Upon completion of the study later this spring, Gehl will provide a concept design and proposed implementation plan for Downtown Virginia Street.

The Reno City Council, the City Manager’s Office, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, and the community will work together to evaluate and execute a phased approach to implementation.

-----------------------------------------

February 9, 2023:

The City of Reno invites the public to participate in the final public engagement session of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study, hosted by Gehl Studio.

During the session, Gehl will present design and program recommendations, inspired by research, community surveys, and input from the last public engagement session in November of 2022.

The session is set for Thursday, February 23 at Reno City Hall in the first-floor Council Chamber. A presentation is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m., and an open house will immediately follow from 6:30-8 p.m.

Those unable to attend in person are welcome to join via Zoom.

You will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments.

Following the presentation, Gehl will provide a final community survey that will remain open on the Placemaking website for two weeks.

Upon completion of the study later this spring, Gehl will provide a concept design and proposed implementation plan for Downtown Virginia Street.

The Reno City Council, the City Manager’s Office, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), and the community will work together to evaluate and execute a phased approach to implementation.

Background

In September 2021, the Reno City Council approved funding to conduct a study to provide a cohesive and regional vision for the future of Virginia Street and downtown Reno. The goal of the placemaking study is to create a vision for a downtown corridor where locals and visitors want to spend their time.

The City wants to understand the goals, aspirations, and challenges the community sees for Virginia Street and how they envision the future of Downtown.

During the last public engagement session in November of 2022, Gehl summarized the data collected through the more than 2,700 Virginia Street Placemaking surveys that community members submitted earlier this summer and gathered even more feedback from the public.

For more information and the latest updates, visit Reno.gov/community/placemaking-study.