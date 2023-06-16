Beginning Friday, June 16, the El Dorado beach boat ramp will be open from Friday thru Monday, 10am-6pm.
The boat ramp is located at Highway 50 at Lakeview Avenue and is open seasonally based on water levels and accessibility.
Fees for the boat ramp are collected on site and can be paid via debit or credit card.
The 2023 summer boat ramp fees are as follows:
$ 17.00 Day Use
$ 138.00 Season Pass
$ 45.00 Tahoe Only Sticker
As a reminder, a mandatory boat inspection is required before entering Lake Tahoe.
For a list of boat inspection locations, visit: Tahoe Boatinspections | Boat inspection information for Lake Tahoe
For additional information, visit the City’s website: Boat Ramp at El Dorado Beach and Lakeview Commons | South Lake Tahoe, CA - Official Website (cityofslt.us)
(City of South Lake Tahoe)