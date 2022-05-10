Classes are canceled after smoke was reported at Alice Smith Elementary School in north Reno Tuesday morning.
The report initially came in just before 8:45 a.m. at the school, located on Beckwourth Drive near Golden Valley Road.
Reno Fire says a faulty HVAC unit caused the smoke.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The school was evacuated as a precaution.
In response, the Washoe County School District canceled school for the rest of the day. Students will also be on a controlled release for the day.
WCSD sent this message to affected families:
Good morning, Alice Smith families—
This is the Washoe County School District calling on behalf of Principal Arch Ruth with important information for Tuesday, May 10: There was a small electrical fire in our school building this morning as our students were arriving at school. We kept students and staff safely out of the building while School Police and the Fire Department responded and put the fire out. Everyone is safe, however because of the lingering smoke and odor in our school, we will be cancelling classes for today, Tuesday, May 10 while the Fire Department conducts its investigation.
We will conduct a controlled release of our students this morning. Please come to our school to pick up your student as soon as possible. Please remember to bring your identification with you.
Regular classes will resume tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11.
Thank you.