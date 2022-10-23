Reno Public Market (RPM), the largest retail property in Midtown Reno, welcomes its newest tenant: Coalition Snow, the only female led and owned snowsports brand in the United States.
Their newest brick-and-mortar concept store at RPM—Far Out—will have all of their skis and snowboards, as well as new additions focused on outdoor lifestyle and adventure travel.
Beyond physical merchandise, Far Out will also be the home of its namesake: Far Out Adventures. These group travel trips will embark modern outdoor lovers on the adventures they’ve always wanted to take, such as cycling in Kenya or a ski trip in Japan.
Far Out customers will be able to book these trips at the new store, as well as purchase goods for those trips and from those locations.
“Far Out is meant to be a store for the modern outdoor movement,” said Jen Gurecki, CEO of Coalition Snow. “It’s going to be an incredible experience for anyone who comes in. While you’re shopping for our ski equipment, you may notice a poster for our Far Out Adventure ski trip and book a spontaneous adventure. It’s a place to encourage adventure and widen your view of the world.”
Coalition Snow’s new retail location will encompass 712 square feet of Reno Public Market. Far Out will be home to both international and U.S.-based outdoor brands, with an emphasis on women-owned, BIPOC-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, and sustainable brands.
“Far Out is the perfect encapsulation of one of Reno Public Market’s core tenants: exploration,” said Doug Wiele, president and founding partner of Reno Public Market. “Whether you’re trying the newest flavors in our food hall or planning your next getaway out of the Biggest Little City with Far Out, we always want our visitors exploring and experiencing new things. We’re grateful to have Jen and the entire Coalition Snow team as a part of the RPM community.”
Far Out will open in late November 2022, and Far Out Adventures will be available for booking in 2023. For more information on Reno Public Market, visit renopublicmarket.com.