The Salvation Army’s iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign, now in its 131st year, is struggling to meet its fundraising targets. With just 10 days remaining in this year’s campaign, donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles throughout the Del Oro Division are currently down by 19% compared to last year.
This trend is being seen across the country, but specifically throughout California.
The Salvation Army is facing a spike in demand for services because of the combination of rising costs and lingering pandemic-related poverty.
Meeting increased need becomes more of a challenge every year at Red Kettles due to consumers carrying less cash, the closure of many brick-and-mortar retail stores where the Army would traditionally stand kettles, more online shopping - which means less foot traffic in shopping areas, and the effect of inflation.
“Although I’m concerned that donations are down, I remain hopeful we can still make our fundraising goal this year,” commented Divisional Commander Major John Brackenbury. “This community has a history of supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to help our most vulnerable neighbors every year. Even as we face increased need, I believe our community will rally around us again this year.”
The Salvation Army has made it easier and safer than ever to support its work at the kettle or online. People can donate in several contactless ways, including:
- Visit VirtualRedKettle.org to help us Love Beyond the work we do all year.
- Sign up online at deloro.salvationarmy.org to give a sustaining monthly gift of $25 to help The Salvation Army year-round.
- Give through our Kettle Pay system at our iconic Red Kettles around the country using Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal or Venmo.
- Use Amazon Alexa by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.
- Send a check to your local Salvation Army corps.