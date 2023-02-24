Washoe County Commissioner Chair Vaughn Hartung says he had a GPS tracking device placed on his car, after Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve alleged the same issue late last year.
According to a amended complaint, dated February 23, 2023, Hartung alleges that not only did he drive the personal car, but so did his wife and daughter, 'including on trips where Hartung was not in the vehicle."
Hartung says he learned of his alleged car device "after being apprised of media and public-records reports that showed the locations of the vehicle(s) at his personal residence...."
The complaint, filed in the second Judicial District Court, again demands a jury trial.
----------
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
Mayor Schieve cites the lack of private investigator privilege in Nevada as one of her bases for the motion. She also notes that if someone who receives a subpoena objects on the basis that the subpoena seeks a "trade secret", the recipient must first show that the requested information is protected as such.
Furthermore, she argues that the identity of a single client is not a protectable trade secret.
The Counsel for Hillary Schieve argues in all that the Court should compel the defendants, McNeely and 5 Alpha Industries, LLC, to produce documents sufficient to identify the individual or entity/entities who hired them to surveil Mayor Schieve.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Jan. 21, 2023) A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car.
The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20.
Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and 5 Alpha Industries, LLC last month after finding a GPS device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location.
Court documents also reveal that McNeely was interviewed by Sparks Police and did not disclose the "name of the client without a subpoena signed by a judge."
Schieve, who filed the lawsuit as a private citizen is seeking restitution for invasion of privacy, trespassing, civil conspiracy and negligence, as well as attorney’s costs.