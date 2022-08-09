Douglas County along with the Towns of Minden & Gardnerville invites the public to attend the Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony.
Taking place on August 20, 2022, the trail dedication ceremony will kick off at 9:30 AM at the Seeman Ranch Pond located at 1059 Buckeye Road, NV.
After the ceremony walk/ride the trail with family and friends to Heritage Park for a free lunch.
Due to expected high heat please leave your pets at home.
The official dedication ceremony is in recognition of the 1.6-million-dollar project that was funded in partnership between several public and private entities that oversaw the completion of 1.68 miles of 10 ft-wide new paved pathway.
Construction of the trail was officially completed in June 2022 as the trail connects other existing portions of the trail to link Jake’s Wetlands in Minden all the way to Gardnerville Elementary School, a length of approximately 2.3 miles.
The path connects to Minden’s new Seeman Ranch Pond located south of Buckeye Road and the existing Gillman Ponds in Gardnerville. Fiber conduit will provide ultra-highspeed internet connectivity to the Carson Valley Middle School and Gardnerville Elementary School as part of the work.
The completion of the Martin Slough Trail was one of the Economic Vitality initiatives in the Douglas County Strategic Plan.
Since 2010 the County has worked with public and non-profit sector partners to develop and add trails in Douglas County benefiting residents with the quality of life amenities and visitors with added outdoor opportunities to increase overnight stays and local revenues.