Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms with a Heavy Rain Risk Today... * Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening, most numerous near and east of Highway 395. There is a 25 to 50 percent chance of any one point seeing a storm in this area, with a 10 to 15 percent chance for areas to the west. * Another round of heavy rains is possible with simulations indicating the potential for 1-2 inches per hour from any storms that develop. These rates would result in renewed flash flooding threats, especially on recent burn scars. * People living in flood prone areas or near these recent burn scars should monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should heavy rains occur or a flash flood warning be issued.