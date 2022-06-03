REMSA Health’s Center for Integrated Health and Community Education donated a CPR manikin to Innovations High School to help train Washoe County School District students on hands-only CPR.
REMSA Health’s education team, led by instructor Chelsea Seelbinder, presented the Innovations High School health class students with a new CPR manikin last Thursday, May 26.
The manikin will help P.E. and Health Class Teacher, Tyler Post, incorporate more lifesaving training into his curriculum and allow him to train students on hands-only CPR.
In their annual community outreach efforts, the REMSA Health education team teaches WCSD high school students about EMS career paths and uses hands-only CPR demonstrations to showcase EMS professionals’ lifesaving skills.
According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year. If performed immediately, CPR can double or triple the chance of survival from an out of hospital cardiac arrest.
By training WCSD students how to perform hands-only CPR, REMSA Health can empower more people with the skills to help save lives in our community. In 2021, REMSA Health trained someone in CPR every 25 minutes and training courses are open to everyone.