One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash on U.S. 6 east of Tonopah in Nye County last weekend.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near county mile marker 73.
NSP says a Toyota truck was headed east when due to suspected fatigue the driver crossed the centerline and went across the roadway. The driver then overcorrected and hit a reflective marker post, eventually overturning the truck.
NSP says the passenger, 43-year-old Levi Woodhouse was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck and died on scene.
The unidentified driver was flown to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.
Case # 2210-002248