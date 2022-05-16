Nevada State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a Sparks man near the Spaghetti Bowl earlier this month.
On Sunday, May 8, 2022, at approximately 3:59 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash that occurred eastbound on IR-80 approaching the IR-580 transition ramp in Reno.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a black 2009 Pontiac G6 sedan was traveling east on IR-80 approaching the IR-580 transition ramp in the #3 travel lane.
The Pontiac struck debris in the #3 travel lane and the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a roadway sign and then a light pole.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Pontiac (Arturo Espinosa, a 27-year-old Sparks resident) was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased.
KTVN 2 News Reporter Landon Miller wrote a story about how friends and family remembered the life of Arturo as he was a local DJ in northern Nevada for over 10 years.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220500481. If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number