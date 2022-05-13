Friends and family are remembering the life of 27-year-old Arturo Flores, who was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Prater Way in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 8, 2022.
"Me and Arturo Flores, we started way back in high school djing together,” said Zack Gomez, one of Flores’ best friends.
“I had the extreme pleasure of having Arturo for eight years on our staff,” said Ken Allen, a friend and the owner Amplified Entertainment.
"We fought like brother and sister, but I loved him like a brother, and I know he loved me like a sister too,” remembers Mikayla Slack.
Flores's closest friends and family wanted to share who their friend, cousin, and son was.
“He brought up the energy in the room when anyone was feeling down,” said Gomez. “He would come in and he would just uplift."
"It would be very tough to describe him,” reflected Guillermo Ramos. “Many words come to mind. Charismatic. Vibrant. Loud.”
Flores has been a DJ in Northern Nevada for almost a decade, from the radio on Swag 104.9 and Juan 101.7, to nightclubs. Those close to him said this job was perfect for Flores as it combined his passion for music with his love of people.
"He touched everybody's lives,” said Allen.
"He did the right thing and didn't have an ounce of hate toward anybody,” said Edgar Martinez, a cousin of Flores. “He was just a very special person for everybody, and we are going to miss him."
“Él era mi mejor amigo y siempre me decía que yo era su mejor amiga," said Leticia Espinosa, his mother. (“He was my best friend and he always told me I was his best friend.")
Arturo was Espinosa’s youngest child. This has been the hardest week in her life. However, there is a strikingly brave and calm demeanor about her, considering it has not even been one week since she lost him.
“Es muy difícil porque era el bebe de la casa,” she said. “Era el mama's boy. Era el mama's boy porque siempre estaba conmigo, y le digo que 'voy a estar bien.' Porque yo sé que está preocupado por eso."
(“It is very difficult because he was the baby of the house. He was mama's boy. He was mama's boy because he was always with me. Now I tell him that I will be okay, because I know he is worried about what happened.")
Over the last week, over $15,000 has been donated for Arturo’s family on a GoFundMe. Espinosa says the support has been overwhelming.
“Yo de verdad les quiero dar gracias,” she said. “Las gracias de mi parte y de parte de toda mi familia. Le agradezco con todo mi corazon todo el apoyo.”
("I honestly just want to give thanks. Thank you on behalf of me and my entire family. I am eternally grateful for all the support.")
