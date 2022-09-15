Firefighters say they knocked down a fire involving two storage containers and an office building around 4 p.m. today.
The incident happened on Echo Avenue and Mt. Bismark, near the Reno-Stead Airport.
Due to how close it was to the STIHL National Championship Air Races that were going on at the airport, U.S. Air Force Fire Crews responded as well as the Reno Fire Department.
Reno Fire tells us both storage containers got completely burnt, while only the outside of the office building was damaged.
The owner of the storage containers says they believe only furniture was inside, but was hard to tell because of how charred it was. Officials say the office building was filled with some type of metal, which stopped the fire from moving to its interior.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.