More than thirty Carson High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) students participated in the Independent Electrical Contractor (IEC) Tool Rodeo, a career exploration event held at Carson High School Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
In a competitive twist, student teams were partnered with Journeyman Electricians who coached the students on how to complete six tasks to wire a switch attached to a lightbulb.
Teams were timed, and a grand prize that included tickets to the Reno Aces, a toolbox, tools and personal protection equipment and water bottles were awarded.
Members of Independent Electrical Contractors volunteering their time and expertise to coach competitors included Jolt Electric, Happy Outlet, Smith Electric, Lakeview Electric, Foothill Electric and Olectric. Vendors who provided components of the grant prize included Allegra Marketing, Combined Insurance, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson City Wedco and Western Nevada College (WNC).
Students from several career pathways participated in the event: Emergency Medical Technician, Mechanical Engineering, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Agricultural Mechanics Technology and Military Science.
“This was the inaugural kickoff event of a new Community Partnership between Carson City School District Career and Technical Education/Work-based Learning, Independent Electrical Contractors and WNC,” said Josh Billings, vice principal and CTE Administrator for Carson High School. “In the future, students interested in careers as electricians will have the opportunity to enroll in dual credit courses at WNC that qualify them to become electricians.”
Carson High's CTE team, IEC, the vendors and WNC will be teaming up for another Tool Rodeo in the fall.