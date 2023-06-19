D.L. Bliss State Park will remain closed for the summer of 2023 to replace the main waterline in the park. Effective immediately, the campground and day-use areas of the park will be closed to visitors and no services will be provided.
The closure is anticipated to last throughout the summer, depending on weather or other unknown conditions that may arise.
Closed areas in the park include:
- Vehicle access to Lester Beach
- Calawee Cove
- Balancing Rock trailhead
- Rubicon trailhead north
- All campsites and day-use area
California State Parks will undertake a major infrastructure project to repair or replace the aging waterlines in the park.
Construction will disrupt the roads throughout the park and there will be no vehicle access in the park during the project.
Rubicon Trail access will be affected during the project. Starting June 16, trail users may access the trail from Eagle Point and Vikingsholm trailhead in Emerald Bay State Park, but only for an out-and-back hike.
Hikers may access Lester Beach and Calawee Cove but must return through Emerald Bay State Park.
Visitors should be aware of signage and follow regulations surrounding closed areas.
Parking will be affected by the closure. Visitors are encouraged to carpool, plan ahead and check road conditions prior to arriving.
For up-to-date road conditions, call the Caltrans road hotline at (800) 427-ROAD, or visit the Caltrans website.
For up to date information on the closure, visit the D.L. Bliss State Park website.
(California State Parks assisted with this story.)