The Nevada Board of Pardons is scheduled to discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week.
If approved, those commuted death sentences would be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The December 20 meeting will consist of Governor Sisolak, the Justices of the Supreme Court and Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.
Daryl Mack was the last person put to death in Nevada, in 2006, for a 1988 rape and murder in Reno.
There are currently 57 inmates on death row.
Governor Sisolak's office told us, "The Governor believes this is a worthy item for the Commissioners to consider and will be voting in favor of the measure.
"The Governor has always said that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, and he believes this is an appropriate and necessary step forward in the ongoing conversation and discussion around capital punishment."
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says they are against the change.
In a statement, chief investigator Michelle Bays says, "I believe this action by the Governor, and the process in which it is being reviewed, ignores the complexity of an issue that has and ought to continue to be fairly decided by the people of Nevada. Moreover, it is uncaring to the families of the victims of these cases, whose rights seem to be irrelevant to some."
In a statement, Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks, says his office is strongly opposed to this change as well.
“The Governor’s last-minute requested agenda item violates Nevada’s Constitution and its relevant statutes.
Moreover, it tramples upon the fundamental rights of crime victims and disregards due process in the law. Most importantly, the timing and nature of the added agenda item is an insult to those deceased victims who were tortured, raped, and slayed at the hands of the 57 heinous men on Nevada’s Death Row.
There is a democratic process to debate and consider issues related to the death penalty.
It has happened multiple times during past legislative sessions in Nevada. However, the proposed categorical elimination of 57 death sentences by a mere majority of an 8-member public body is unjust and undemocratic.
In response, my office filed a formal legal challenge to the agenda item in the First Judicial District Court this afternoon.”
(see below the emergency petition filed December 16 requesting a Writ of Mandamus or Prohibition of the the Board's planned action)
(see below for the motion filed December 16 requesting an emergency hearing and order shortening time regarding the agenda item)