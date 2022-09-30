The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man from Dayton who was in possession of child pornography.
On August 24, 2022, Detectives with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Bureau and Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain a search warrant for a residence located in Dayton.
On September 29, 2022, the search warrant was executed, resulting in the arrest of Noah Burton-William Rose.
Noah Rose was booked into the Lyon County Jail on the following charges;
- NRS 200.725 – Preparing, advertising or distributing materials depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 year of age
- NRS 200.730 – Possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 years of age
This is an on-going investigation.
Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation should contact Detectives with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 775-577-5206.