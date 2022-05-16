The Reno Housing Authority (RHA) will cease accepting applications for its Cares Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 31.
The state relief program uses federal funds to help Nevadans who suffered a COVID-related loss of income and who were behind in rent or utility payments.
By September 2022 the RHA will have paid out a total of $34 million in Emergency Rental Assistance funds to roughly 4,300 Washoe County households, keeping families in their homes during the pandemic.
The funds are nearly exhausted, though, and RHA encourages all residents of Reno, Sparks and Washoe County who have lost income due to COVID and who are behind on rent or utility payments to apply for the remaining available monies before the application deadline.
“CHAP funding has kept so many individuals and families afloat during the pandemic and RHA is proud to have played a role in that,” said Heidi McKendree, interim executive director of RHA. “Our staff increased to handle the influx of money and applications, and have performed extremely well under pressure to disburse these funds quickly and efficiently.”
Emergency rental, deposit and utility assistance funding may still be available through the city of Reno. Visit https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/housing-neighborhood-development.
For current RHA CHAP applications, visit RenoHA.org for qualifying details and to apply.