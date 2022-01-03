A Washoe County sheriff's deputy accused of lewdness with a child appeared in court on Monday.
Bail for 46-year-old Deputy Brian Fisher was set at $150,000. The judge also ruled that he can't leave Washoe County, can't have access to firearms, can't contact the alleged victim and must wear GPS monitoring devices if he leaves jail.
The sheriff's office said last week that Fisher was immediately placed on Leave Without Pay.
Jail records show he was booked into the Washoe County Jail just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
No other details about this case have been released.
The criminal investigation is being handled by the Sparks Police Department. Pending any outcomes of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office internal investigation, additional personnel actions may be taken.
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam does not condone this alleged behavior.
“Crimes against children are especially egregious, and must be investigated thoroughly and impartially,” Sheriff Balaam said. “Which is why, as soon as the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office learned of the allegations against Deputy Fisher – we asked for Sparks Police investigators to take over the case.”